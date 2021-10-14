Red Hot Summer Mornington Sells Out In A Morning - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer show, featuring Hunters & Collectors in Mornington on February 26, sold out moments after going on sale this morning.
The Red Hot Summer shows features:
Hunters & Collectors
James Reyne
The Living End
The Angels
Baby Animals
Killing Heidi
Boom Crash Opera
Red Hot Summer’s Duane McDonald said, “It is wonderful to see the excitement from music fans for the Red Hot Summer Tour next year. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”
A second show for February 27 is on sale today at 3pm.
Red Hot Summer is returning with Hunters & Collectors to take care of “unfinished business”.
Sunday 20th February 2022
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
Saturday 26th February 2022
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Sunday 27th February 2022
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
Saturday 5th March 2022
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
Saturday 12th March 2022
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
Sunday 13th March 2022
Muwerang-Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA
Saturday 19th March 2022
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC
Saturday 26th March 2022
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
Saturday 2nd April 2022
Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA
Sunday 10th April 2022
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
Saturday 23rd April 2022
Broadwater Parklands, GOLD COAST QLD
Saturday 30th April 2022
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Sunday 1st May 2022
Noosa & District Sporting Club, NOOSA QLD
Saturday 14th May 2022
Cairns Showground, CAIRNS QLD
