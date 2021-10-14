Red Hot Summer Mornington Sells Out In A Morning - Noise11.com

The Red Hot Summer show, featuring Hunters & Collectors in Mornington on February 26, sold out moments after going on sale this morning.

The Red Hot Summer shows features:

Hunters & Collectors

James Reyne

The Living End

The Angels

Baby Animals

Killing Heidi

Boom Crash Opera

Red Hot Summer’s Duane McDonald said, “It is wonderful to see the excitement from music fans for the Red Hot Summer Tour next year. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

A second show for February 27 is on sale today at 3pm.

Red Hot Summer is returning with Hunters & Collectors to take care of “unfinished business”.

Sunday 20th February 2022

Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

Saturday 26th February 2022

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Sunday 27th February 2022

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 5th March 2022

Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 12th March 2022

Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Sunday 13th March 2022

Muwerang-Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Saturday 19th March 2022

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

Saturday 26th March 2022

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA

Sunday 10th April 2022

Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Broadwater Parklands, GOLD COAST QLD

Saturday 30th April 2022

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Sunday 1st May 2022

Noosa & District Sporting Club, NOOSA QLD

Saturday 14th May 2022

Cairns Showground, CAIRNS QLD

Get tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.au

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

