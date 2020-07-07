‘Redneck Fiddlin’ Man’ Charlie Daniels Dead at 83

Charlie Daniels, the self-appointed Redneck Fiddlin’ Man, has died at the age of 83.

Charlie Daniels was best known for the 1979 hit song ‘The Devil Went Down To Georgia’. The song was used the following year in the movie ‘Urban Cowboy’.

Charlie was was inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2002, the Grand Ole Opry in 2008,the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2009, and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Charlie wrote ‘It Hurts Me’ in 1964. The song was covered by Elvis Presley.

In 1969 and 1970 Charlie was the bass player for Bob Dylan playing on ‘Nashville Skyline’ (1969), ‘Self Portrait’ (1970) and ‘New Morning’ (1970).

He was also the bass player on Leonard Cohen’s ‘Songs from the Room’ (1969) and ‘Songs of Love and Hate’ (1971).

Daniels’ first hit was ‘Uneasy Rider’ in 1973.

Daniels suffered a stroke on 6 July, 2020 and was taken to the Summit Medical Center in Nashville where he died.

Charlie Daniels married wife Hazel in 1964. They had one son, Charlie Daniels Jr. He was a staunch Republican, often outspoken and a member of the NRA.

