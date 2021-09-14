 Reef Team Up With Duran Duran - Noise11.com
Reef have recorded their new album with former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor.

Andy toured with Reef over the summer and were delighted to get the chance to work with the 80s rock icon in the studio on their latest LP.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, Reef bassist Jack Bessant said: “It’s exciting.

“We’ve written an album with Andy and it came about because Gary (Stringer) sang on Andy’s solo album which is going to come out at some point.

“From being a four-piece band it’s lovely having the sonics of two guitars.

“Andy is perhaps more of a Slash or Angus Young in style.

“The thing is a couple of tracks on the new record have that funk spirit too and Andy has that in him as well from his Duran days.

“It’s a win win”

And despite being used to a life of luxury with Duran Duran, Jack insists Andy’s been more than happy to slum it when on the road with Reef, who were formed in Glastonbury Somerset in 1993.

When asked if Andy brings his own Winnebago along Jack said not only does he not have any airs and graces but he even shares some of his “crazy stories” from Duran Duran’s hey day.

He said: “Nah, Andy is mucking with us, which is sweet really,

“I think he’s just digging playing loud raw electric guitars.

“Duran write some amazing songs and Andy will tell us some crazy stories now and then and we go, ‘Oh my God.’

Meanwhile, Reef also have another connection when it comes to more rock royalty.

Their guitarist is Jesse Wood, husband of presenter Fearne Cotton and son of legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie.

He joined in 2014 replacing original guitarist Kenwyn House.

