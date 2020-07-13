Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Releases Debut Single

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s musician son has released his first single.

Fans raved about Deacon Phillippe’s voice on Long Run, which dropped on Friday, prompting the teenager to explain the vocals belong to his collaborator, Nina Nesbitt, while he composed the track.

Nesbitt and Deacon joked about the confusion on Instagram with the singer teasing: “Omg I love your voice,” and Phillippe responding: “@ninanesbitt it’s beautiful isn’t it.”

Deacon later clarified: “Guys this is not me singing.”

His proud dad is a big fan – actor Ryan jumped on Twitter just before the new track’s release and wrote: “My son’s debut single as a producer #LongRun is about to be played for the first time on @sirius on BPM channel. Right now!!!!!!”

Mum Reese is also impressed with her son’s musical talents – she took to social media on Friday and raved about Deacon’s “first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt”, adding: “It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?!).”

And it appears Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato’s manager, Scooter Braun, is interested in the young talent – he took to Instagram after hearing Long Run and wrote: “Congrats!!”

