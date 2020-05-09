 Reg Mombassa Discusses ‘Gravity’ from Dog Trumpet's ‘Great South Road’ Album - Noise11.com
Reg Mombassa Discusses ‘Gravity’ from Dog Trumpet’s ‘Great South Road’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2020

Dog Trumpet’s first album in seven years is equal parts Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa. Each have six songs on the new record.

Reg Mombassa talked to Noise11.com about his songs and today he discussing track three from ‘Great South Road’, a song titled ‘Gravity’.

“I wrote Gravity a couple of years ago, maybe. We’ve been working on this album for five or six years. That one was one of more recent songs.

“It started off as a novelty song about gravity but then it kind of turns into making gravity a metaphor for romantic attraction but its also about mental illness, depression pulling you down. It starts off a kind of humorous thing but then turns into something completely different.”

Although Reg’s lyrics read like a mini-movie script he says Dog Trumpet are no longer interested in acting out a video. “We tired of trying to make clips too literal to describe the lyrics. Some of the clips we have done recently don’t act out the song. Before when bands made those sorts of expensive clips they would do that acting and it often looked up looking cheesy. We keep away from being too literal these days”.

Listen to ‘Gravity’:

Peter O’Doherty discusses ‘Not Quite Enough’ and ‘Wallpaper.”

Great South Road’ is out now.

