Reg Mombassa Gets Kind of Romantic On Dog Trumpet’s ‘Walk To The Moon’

Dog Trumpet’s Reg Mombassa usually tells a vivid short story in each of his song lyrics. Over the past week we’ve heard Reg discuss the macabre to the scientific. On his new Dog Trumpet song ‘Walk To The Moon’, romantic Reg surfaces.

“That’s a more light-hearted, romantic song really,” Reg tells Noise11.com. “Its just talking favorably about a long-term romantic relationship, like a marriage. It is also some scientific speculation about how long would it take to walk to the moon if they could build a road”.

Scientific Reg did take over and work on an equation. “It worked it out,” he says. “It would take about eight years to walk that far. I did the Maths on it. It would be difficult to build a road. It would have to be on tracks and revolve around the Earth. It would be a scientifically difficult process”.

Listen to ‘Walk To The Moon’:

‘Overseas and Elsewhere’

‘Great South Road’ is the first Dog Trumpet album in seven years.

Listen to ‘Gangrene’:

Listen to ‘You’ve Heard It All Before’:

Listen to ‘At Anytime’:

Listen to ‘Lonely Heart Cleaning Company’:

Listen to ‘Gravity’:

Peter O’Doherty discusses ‘Not Quite Enough’ and ‘Wallpaper.”

‘Great South Road’ is out now.

