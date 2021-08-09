Reggae Icon Jimmy Cliff Debuts ‘Human Touch’ - Noise11.com

77-year old Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff has a new song ‘Human Touch’.

Cliff’s first song ‘Hurricane Hatty’ dates back to 1962.

However, it was 1969’s ‘Wonderful World, Beautiful People’ when Jimmy was first noticed worldwide. The song reached no 30 in Australia, no 6 in the UK and no 25 in the USA.

Jimmy covered Cat Stevens ‘Wild World’ in 1970 (no 31 Australia, no 2 UK).

The title track for the movie ‘The Harder They Come’ (1972) was by Jimmy. Jimmy also starred in the movie as the main character Ivanhoe Martin.

Jimmy wrote ‘Human Touch’ as a post-Covid reality check. “As an African descendant, I am blessed and happy to display our unique human story of survival and triumph and to clothe this stage of my musical journey in the great achievements & lessons of Ancient Egyptian enlightenment that has so influenced the recent centuries of human civilization as reflected in obelisks and other Pharaonic monuments in the major cities and culture of the ‘new world’,” adds Jimmy Cliff.

The song is the first new music from Jimmy Cliff in four years.

