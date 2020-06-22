 Regional Touring Activates New Event 'To The Point' For Queensland For November - Noise11.com
Regional Touring Activates New Event ‘To The Point’ For Queensland For November

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2020

in News

Regional Touring will present Amy Shark, The Cat Empire, John Butler, The Beautiful Girls and Stella Donnelly for To The Point on 7 November.

Duane McDonald’s Regional Touring is the company behind the Red Hot Summer and One Electric Day events. Both events were impacted by bushfires, flood and now the Coronavirus lockdown. Three rescheduled Red Hot Summer events are still scheduled to go ahead, pending government advice.

With Queensland leading Coronavirus recovery, Duane’s new To The Point event at Sandstone Point looks certain to be at the forefront of live music recovery in Australia.

The three Red Hot Summer shows, featuring Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera will be okay is the spread of coronavirus continues to be contained. Right now that looks good for New South Wales. Victoria was looking good two weeks ago but has spiked over the past week. Victoria’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Brett Sutton will give further advice over the coming month but two weeks ago was confident if the right controls were in place the event could take place.

Red Hot Summer rescheduled dates are:

October 10, Barossa Valley, SA
October 17, Kiama, NSW
October 24, Ballarat, Vic

Noise11.com

