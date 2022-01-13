Regurgitator Postpone Shows To May - Noise11.com

Regurgitator are the latest act to put shows on hold until after Omicron fizzles down.

The Tu-Plang Redux shows will now be on in May instead of January.

Here is the word from The ‘Gurge.

REGURGITATOR have now done the research, checked out on conspiracy, got a grasp on the “let it rip” itself apart approach, probed the aerodynamics of singing and dancing in enclosed places of worship, and witnessed the overwhelming consensus of a rather eloquent open discussion… and in the interests of public health have made the inevitable decision to err on the side of caution given the vulnerability of rapid spread, the impact on frontline and essential workers, and have RESCHEDULED the upcoming Brisbane Redux shows next week to later in the year… hopefully PPE and hazmat free. Further to this the new dates are now THUR 19 MAY and FRI 20 MAY with all tickets rolling over to these dates. Appreciate your patience in the meantime. We thank you all for your ongoing support, understanding and apologies for any resulting inconvenience. Please check with ticketing agency if refunds are required. Regurgitator presents TU-PLANG REDUX

THURS 19 MAY and FRI 20 MAY 2022

THE PRINCESS THEATRE woolloongabba Q

featuring visuals by Ken Weston

with special guests SCREAMFEEDER plays Kitten Licks

and THE STRESS OF LEISURE plays all music no wave…

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



