Remember Def FX? Check Out Spiff & Fifi Covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman - Noise11.com

In 1990 Fiona Horne started what would be the majority of her 1990s fronting Sydney’s Def FX. In the late 80s, Dave Hopkins was creating skate-punk in Hellmenn. Now is 2021 Fiona and Dave are Spiff & Fifi and they are covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman.

Dave and Fiona chose the song because it kind of tells their story.

“Their story starts in Sydney, Australia in the late ’80’s when they were both in bands who regularly gigged together, being Fiona’s punk band, The Mothers and Dave’s legendary surf rock band, The Hellmenn.

“They also attended the same naturopathy college … and as sparks flew between them, dated. But ultimately life led them in different directions – Fiona went on to touring and recording around the world in Def FX and Dave ultimately returned to his birthplace in Western Australia and practiced as a successful Naturopath, raised a family, and formed popular local rock bands.

“The extraordinary events of 2020 saw the star-crossed lovers reunite over social media messaging in May that year, and they realised that old spark was still there burning bright. They decided to take a chance on love, and Fiona left her home in the Caribbean and new career as a commercial pilot to be with Dave in Western Australia”.

‘Stumblin’ In’ was a no 2 hit in Australia, no 4 in the USA for Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman. The song was written by hit writers Mike Chapman and Nicky Chinn. Queenslander Chapman produced Blondie’s breakthrough ‘Parallel Lines’, and then ‘Eat To The Beat’, ‘Autoamerican’ and ‘The Hunter’, The Knack’s ‘My Sharona’ and ‘Wrap Your Arms Around Me’ by Abba’s Agnetha Faltskog. He wrote Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ (although it was first recorded by Bonnie Tyler), Pat Benatar’s ‘Love Is A Battlefield’, Tony Basil’s ‘Mickey’ and The Sweet ‘Ballroom Blitz’.

Def FX split in 1997 but had a reunion across 2012 and 2013.

