 Remember Def FX? Check Out Spiff & Fifi Covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman - Noise11.com
Spiff and Fifi

Spiff and Fifi

Remember Def FX? Check Out Spiff & Fifi Covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman

by Paul Cashmere on May 25, 2021

in News

In 1990 Fiona Horne started what would be the majority of her 1990s fronting Sydney’s Def FX. In the late 80s, Dave Hopkins was creating skate-punk in Hellmenn. Now is 2021 Fiona and Dave are Spiff & Fifi and they are covering Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman.

Dave and Fiona chose the song because it kind of tells their story.

“Their story starts in Sydney, Australia in the late ’80’s when they were both in bands who regularly gigged together, being Fiona’s punk band, The Mothers and Dave’s legendary surf rock band, The Hellmenn.

“They also attended the same naturopathy college … and as sparks flew between them, dated. But ultimately life led them in different directions – Fiona went on to touring and recording around the world in Def FX and Dave ultimately returned to his birthplace in Western Australia and practiced as a successful Naturopath, raised a family, and formed popular local rock bands.

“The extraordinary events of 2020 saw the star-crossed lovers reunite over social media messaging in May that year, and they realised that old spark was still there burning bright. They decided to take a chance on love, and Fiona left her home in the Caribbean and new career as a commercial pilot to be with Dave in Western Australia”.

‘Stumblin’ In’ was a no 2 hit in Australia, no 4 in the USA for Suzi Quatro and Chris Norman. The song was written by hit writers Mike Chapman and Nicky Chinn. Queenslander Chapman produced Blondie’s breakthrough ‘Parallel Lines’, and then ‘Eat To The Beat’, ‘Autoamerican’ and ‘The Hunter’, The Knack’s ‘My Sharona’ and ‘Wrap Your Arms Around Me’ by Abba’s Agnetha Faltskog. He wrote Tina Turner’s ‘The Best’ (although it was first recorded by Bonnie Tyler), Pat Benatar’s ‘Love Is A Battlefield’, Tony Basil’s ‘Mickey’ and The Sweet ‘Ballroom Blitz’.

Def FX split in 1997 but had a reunion across 2012 and 2013.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Turns 80 – 10 Fun Facts About Bob

Bob Dylan was born 24 May 1941. Today he turns 80. Here are 10 fun facts about Bob Dylan.

2 days ago
To celebrate the launch of a new range of collectable coins celebrating iconic British band, The Who, co-founder and lead singer of The Who Roger Daltrey visited The Royal Mint to strike one of the very first coins.
The Who Are Making Money

The British Royal Mint has The Who in the money. A series of coins based on The Who is about to be released in the UK.

2 days ago
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.
Jackson Browne Reveals Details Of ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ For Noise11.com

Jackson Browne has revealed details of his 15th album ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ in an interview with Noise11.com.

5 days ago
The Who Roger Daltrey. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Daltrey Announces Solo US Dates

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has announced a solo tour of the US.

5 days ago
Cher, Photo Ros O'Gorman
There’s a Cher Biopic Coming From The Mamma Mia Peeps

Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, the producers of ‘Mamma Mia’ and the sequel ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’ are making a movie about Cher.

6 days ago
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
At Age 67 Nancy Wilson Has Made Her First Solo Album

Heart co-founder Nancy Wilson has released her first ever solo album ‘You and Me’ at age 67.

7 days ago
Patsy Bruce
Nashville Songwriter Patsy Bruce Dies At Age 81

Patsy Bruce, the Nashville songwriter who wrote the Willie Nelson classic ‘Mama Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys’.

May 18, 2021