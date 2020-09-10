 Renée Geyer Celebrates Her 67th With 50 Years In The Music Biz - Noise11.com
Renee Geyer image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Renee Geyer (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

Renée Geyer Celebrates Her 67th With 50 Years In The Music Biz

by Paul Cashmere on September 10, 2020

Australia’s soul legend Renée Geyer will turn 67 years old tomorrow with two milestones to celebrate. She has also clocked up 50 years in the music industry.

Renée’s 50th Anniversary celebrations will kick off tomorrow with an encore performance of her Memo Music Hall show from May. Tickets are available now.

One thing you’ll notice watching Renée live at Memo Music Hall is how strong her voice still is. “It’s just what I do,” Renée Geyer tells Noise11.com. “I sing a lot so it stays like that because I’m always singing”.

Renée is a big fan of St Kilda’s iconic Memo Music Hall as a venue. “Yes, we are going to celebrate the 50th anniversary with a live show from Memo, a new one. It’s a good venue,” she says.

The encore performance will be replayed on September 11, 2020. “Tune in tomorrow night. It’s a replay of a gig I did back in May. They are replaying it to kick off the 50th celebration. I will be doing another show later in the year to actually celebrate the 50th but this will kick it off,” Renée says.

Watch the Noise11.com Renée Geyer 50th Anniversary interview:

As a footnote, Renée adds, “I’m 67 and I’m still going.”

TIMES (AEST)
Showtime from 7.30pm – available for 48 hrs
TICKETS
$15 – Per Ticket
$20 – Group

