Renee Geyer To Perform For Memo Music Hall Live Stream Series

Memo Music Hall will feature Renee Geyer live as part of the 2020 Live Stream From Memo’ series.

Renee Geyer, an ARIA Hall of Fame and Music Victoria Hall of Fame recipient, will perform her full show for the cameras to be streamed from Memo Music Hall to a screen of your choice on 2 May, 2020.

The legendary Renee Geyer released her first album in 1973. While essentially a soul artist Renee has managed to break through to the Top 40 on a number of occasions with ‘Heading In The Right Direction’, ‘Stares and Whispers’, ‘Say I Love You’, ‘Do You Know What I Mean’ and ‘All My Love’.

Memo Music Hall’s first live stream was the Kate Ceberano concert some weeks back. The Black Sorrows will also perform at the venue this Sunday (April 26).

