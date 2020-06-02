Rest In Peace Australian Music Manager David Woodward

The Australian music industry is saddened to hear about the passing of music manager David Woodward who has died from a heart attack at age 40.

Woodward was the manager of John Williamson and has also worked for Beccy Cole and Shannon Noll.

In a statement his family announced, “It’s with broken hearts that the Woodward family grieve the sudden loss of their son, brother, uncle and friend, David Woodward. Thank you for the messages, thoughts and prayers.”

John Williamson said, “Tamworth and the music industry has lost a great man. My manager David aka ‘Woody’ passed away Monday 1st June 2020. He was a vibrant young soul of 40 years. We will miss his encouragement but most of all his company.

“My thoughts and love go out to his dear family and many, many friends. Rest in Peace, my true blue tallest mate.”

Tamworth and the music industry has lost a great man. My manager David aka 'Woody' passed away Monday 1st June 2020. He… Posted by John Williamson on Monday, 1 June 2020

