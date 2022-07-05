Rest In Peace: Tristan Goodall of The Audrey at Age 48 - Noise11.com

We are shocked and saddened to report the passing of Tristan Goodall from The Audreys at age 48.

Tristan formed The Audreys with lead singer Taasha Coates in Melbourne in 2004. Tristan and Taasha were at University together in Adelaide and relocated to Melbourne to start the band. They went on to win three ARIA Awards between 2006 and 2011 for Best Blues & Roots Album for ‘Between Last Night and Us’ (2006), ‘When The Flood Comes’ (2008) and ‘Sometimes The Stars’ (2011). The fourth album ‘Til My Tears Roll Away’ was nominated for an ARIA Award in 2014.

In a statement Taasha Coates posted to The Audreys socials:

Friends, I have sad news. As many of you know, in late 2020 The Audreys founding member Tristan Goodall was forced to quit touring due to ill health. I am very sad to have to pass on the news that despite our best hopes for his recovery, we lost our dear Tristan on the weekend. He was 48 years old. I have talked to so many people in the last few days who knew Tristan, and the outpouring of love has been overwhelming. He touched so many of us with his beautiful music, his big heart, his big hugs and his big goofy laugh. Tristan and I met in 1997 in Adelaide. We were university students, with silly dreams about touring the world with a band. Tristan already played in a rock band, which was so cool to this skinny jazz singer with a breathy voice and crippling stage fright. But Tristan saw something in me, and as we started playing and writing songs together a whole new world opened up. We went on to do so many wonderful things together with our music. We met and worked with amazing and talented people, we walked onto stages big and small together all over the world. It has been the most incredible adventure. 25 years later I have to say goodbye to my dearest friend, my musical soulmate, and my grief is almost unbearable. Rest in peace my darling Tristan. We had a dream and we made it happen, can you believe that? Thank you so much for sharing that journey with me. I will miss you everyday. Taasha

Tristan officially left The Audreys in September 2021. Taasha tours with a new line-up.

