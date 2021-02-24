Richard Clapton Reactivates Post-Lockdown With ‘Music Is Love’ - Noise11.com

Richard Clapton is reactivating in 2021 with a new album and live dates.

‘Music Is Love (1966-1977) is Richard’s tribute to the artists he listened to in the 60s.

The songs of Neil Young, The Byrds, CSNY, Bob Dylan, The Doors and The Lovin’ Spoonful helped form Clapton’s musical DNA.

“These songs are where I came from,” Richard explains. The first taste of the album is John Sebastian’s Lovin’ Spoonful classic ‘Summer In The City’.

“John Sebastian was, and is, amazing. Doing this vocal nearly killed me – I’ve never done a song before with no breath at all! What a song. It’s been with me all my life.”

‘Music Is Love (1966-1970)’ will be released 9 April. The title is a David Crosby song. “To me, that song sums up the album,” Richard says. “Music is love.”

Music Is Love (1966 – 1970) tracklisting:

1. Get Together

2. So You Want To Be A Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

3. Summer In The City

4. Love The One You’re With

5. Riders On The Storm

6. Eight Miles High

7. For What It’s Worth (Hey, What’s That Sound)

8. Woodstock

9. Casey Jones

10. Almost Cut My Hair

11. Cinnamon Girl

12. Music Is Love

13. Southern Man

14. Midnight Rider

15. I Shall Be Released

Richard Clapton will perform 13 March at Crown, Melbourne and 14 March at the Caravan Club, Archie’s Creek.

