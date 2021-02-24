 Richard Clapton Reactivates Post-Lockdown With ‘Music Is Love’ - Noise11.com
Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton Reactivates Post-Lockdown With ‘Music Is Love’

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2021

in News

Richard Clapton is reactivating in 2021 with a new album and live dates.

‘Music Is Love (1966-1977) is Richard’s tribute to the artists he listened to in the 60s.
The songs of Neil Young, The Byrds, CSNY, Bob Dylan, The Doors and The Lovin’ Spoonful helped form Clapton’s musical DNA.

“These songs are where I came from,” Richard explains. The first taste of the album is John Sebastian’s Lovin’ Spoonful classic ‘Summer In The City’.
“John Sebastian was, and is, amazing. Doing this vocal nearly killed me – I’ve never done a song before with no breath at all! What a song. It’s been with me all my life.”

‘Music Is Love (1966-1970)’ will be released 9 April. The title is a David Crosby song. “To me, that song sums up the album,” Richard says. “Music is love.”

Music Is Love (1966 – 1970) tracklisting:
1. Get Together
2. So You Want To Be A Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
3. Summer In The City
4. Love The One You’re With
5. Riders On The Storm
6. Eight Miles High
7. For What It’s Worth (Hey, What’s That Sound)
8. Woodstock
9. Casey Jones
10. Almost Cut My Hair
11. Cinnamon Girl
12. Music Is Love
13. Southern Man
14. Midnight Rider
15. I Shall Be Released

Richard Clapton will perform 13 March at Crown, Melbourne and 14 March at the Caravan Club, Archie’s Creek.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini
Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini To Kick Off Shows In Kyneton This Weekend

After a few false starts leading to two shows being rescheduled because of Covid lockdowns, Debra Byrne and Dion Hirini will start their Victorian season in Kyneton on Saturday.

11 hours ago
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
How The Band’s Music From Big Pink Opened The Mind Of Brian Cadd

The Band’s 1968 ‘Music From Big Pink’ was a life-changing recording for Australian singer songwriter Brian Cadd. After hearing an early preview of the album in London in early 1968 Brian’s songwriting changed forever.

15 hours ago
Peter Hook and the Light photo by Ros OGorman
Peter Hook Is Heading Back To Australia

The good news is Peter Hook will tour Australia. The bad news … it’s a year away.

18 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama Have Made A Podcast Together

Bruce Springsteen and former U.S. leader Barack Obama have teamed up to launch a podcast series.

1 day ago
Mick Jagger, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rolling stones, melbourne 2014
Mick Jagger Narrates Royal Albert Hall 150th Anniversary Documentary

Mick Jagger, reads from WH Auden’s poem 'For Friends Only' in the 90-second clip titled 'Your Room Will Be Ready', which is an emotional watch for music lovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it shows both the legendary London venue empty and filled to the brim with fans.

1 day ago
Alice Cooper, Noise11, Photo
Alice Cooper Reveals Mae West Put The Hard Word On Him But Keith Moon Went Through With It

Alice Cooper has revealed to Noise11 that Mae West once asked him to “come up and see her sometime” but he rejected her offer. However, Keith Moon went through with it.

2 days ago
John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mayall and the Eric Clapton Connection

John Mayall recruited the then unknown Eric Clapton to join his influential group John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers in 1965.

2 days ago