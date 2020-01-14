Richard Clapton’s First Melbourne Show Of 2020 Is At Memo Music Hall

Richard Clapton will perform his first Melbourne show of the year at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. It will also be Richard’s first ever Memo Music Hall show.

Richard Clapton’s first album ‘Prussian Blue’ was released in November 1973. It will be 47 years old this year. However, it was Richard’s second album ‘Girls On the Avenue’ that gave him his first hit.

‘Girls On The Avenue’ debuted on the Australian charts in February, 1975. It is about to turn 45 years old.

Richard’s latest album ‘The House of Orange’ was released in 2016.

TICKETS SELLING FAST

Doors Open 7:30pm, Music from 8:40pm.

TICKETS

$69+bf – PREMIUM SEATS

$59+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS

$43+bf – GENERAL STANDING

$45 – GA AT DOOR (if available)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments