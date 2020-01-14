 Richard Clapton’s First Melbourne Show Of 2020 Is At Memo Music Hall - Noise11.com
Richard Clapton, Pure Gold Live at the Palais in St Kilda on Friday 13 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton’s First Melbourne Show Of 2020 Is At Memo Music Hall

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2020

in News

Richard Clapton will perform his first Melbourne show of the year at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. It will also be Richard’s first ever Memo Music Hall show.

Richard Clapton’s first album ‘Prussian Blue’ was released in November 1973. It will be 47 years old this year. However, it was Richard’s second album ‘Girls On the Avenue’ that gave him his first hit.

‘Girls On The Avenue’ debuted on the Australian charts in February, 1975. It is about to turn 45 years old.

Richard’s latest album ‘The House of Orange’ was released in 2016.

TICKETS SELLING FAST
Doors Open 7:30pm, Music from 8:40pm.
TICKETS
$69+bf – PREMIUM SEATS
$59+bf – A-RESERVE SEATS
$43+bf – GENERAL STANDING
$45 – GA AT DOOR (if available)

