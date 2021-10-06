 Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest Suffers Ruptured Aorta - Noise11.com
Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest Suffers Ruptured Aorta

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2021

in News

Richie Faulkner, the guitarist for Judas Priest is lucky to be alive today after suffering a ruptured aorta.

41-year-old Faulkner joined Judas Priest in 2011. He had been a member of the band Dirty Deeds. Steve Harris of Iron Maiden produced their 2002 ‘Blown’ album.

Judas Priest have postponed their 50th anniversary tour because of Faulkner’s condition. Faulkner had also worked as an arrangement of horror star Christopher Lee’s metal album ‘Charlemagne: The Omens of Death’ in 2013.

In a statement Ritchie wrote to fans saying:

Maniacs…

I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever – to be able to play my favourite music – with my favourite band – to my favourite people around the world…

Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all…

As I watch footage from the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky, I can see in my face the confusion and anguish I was feeling whilst playing ‘Painkiller’ as my aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest cavity….

I was having what my doctor called an aortic aneurysm and complete aortic dissection.

From what I’ve been told by my surgeon, people with this don’t usually make it to the hospital alive…..

I was taken to nearby Rudd Heart & Lung Center and quickly went into what turned out to be a 10 ½ hour emergency open heart surgery.

Five parts of my chest were replaced with mechanical components…..I’m literally made of metal now….

It could have all ended so differently – we only had an hours set that night due to Metallica’s performance after us – and it does cross my mind if it was a full set, would I have played until total collapse…? If it hadn’t happened in such a high adrenaline situation would my body have been able to keep going long enough to reach the hospital…?

The amazing Heart & Lung Center was 4 miles away from the gig site – if it had been further away……..

We can always drive ourselves crazy with these things but I’m still alive thankfully. Whatever the circumstances, when watching that footage, the truth is, knowing what I know now, I see a dying man…..

I’ve been moved to tears and humbled by friends, family, my fantastic band, crew and management and also you guys sending me videos and messages of love and support during the last week – I thank you all so much and although I have a recovery road ahead of me, as soon as I’m able to get up and running again, you’ll be the first to know and we’ll get back out there delivering the goods for you all….!

One last thing maniacs, this came totally out of the blue for me – no history of a bad heart, no clogged arteries etc…my point is I don’t even have high cholesterol and this could’ve been the end for me. If you can get yourselves checked – do it for me please……

Lots of love and see you down the front again soon….

Richie…

This is from our strong falcon – he will be flying high again just as soon as he is able….

JUDAS PRIEST
October 6th, 2021

