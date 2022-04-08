Rick Price To Present His Soulville Show Across Australia - Noise11.com

Rick Price will showcase his 10th studio album ‘Soulville’ with shows from the east coast to the west coast of Australia in May, June and July.

‘Soulville, released in August 2021, was Rick’s tribute to the great Soul music of the USA. All of the songs were Soul covers, except for this one ‘Farewell But Not Goodbye’, Rick Price’s tribute to Aretha Franklin.

We can trek back 30 years to when Rick first showed us his Soul influence when he covered The Four Tops’ ‘Walk Away Renee’.

RICK PRICE SOULVILLE TOUR DATES MAY – JULY 2022

MAY

Friday 6th – Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW (with band)

Friday 13th – The Agrestic Grocer, Orange, NSW

Friday 14th – Centro CBD, Wollongong, NSW (with Anthony Snape)

Friday 20th – Bowral Bowling Club, NSW (with Tamara Stewart)

Saturday 21st – Smiths Alternative, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday 25th – Bendigo Piano Bar, VIC

Thursday 26th – Geelong Piano Bar, VIC

Friday 27th – Paris Cat, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 28th – Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC

Sunday 29th – Ballarat Piano Bar, VIC

JUNE

Friday 3rd – Memo Music Hall Melbourne VIC

Sunday 5th – Benbow Estate Portarlington, VIC

Wednesday 8th – Laycock Theatre, Central Coast, NSW (Classic Hits show )

Friday 10th – Friends Restaurant Perth WA

Saturday 11th – Harvey Recreational and Cultural Centre, WA

Friday 17th – Jindalee Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 18th – The Royal Hotel, Nundah, QLD

Friday 24th – Sunshine Beach Surf Lifesaving Club QLD

Saturday 25th – Manly Harbour Boat Club, Manly QLD

JULY

Friday 1st – Club Burleigh, Burleigh Heads QLD (with Jade Holland)

Saturday 2nd – Westside HQ Corinda QLD (with Jade Holland)

Thursday 7th – Maryborough Sports Club QLD

Saturday 16th – Club Hotel Chinchilla QLD (with Jade Holland)

