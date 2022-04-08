 Rick Price To Present His Soulville Show Across Australia - Noise11.com
Rick Price

Rick Price

Rick Price To Present His Soulville Show Across Australia

by Paul Cashmere on April 8, 2022

in News

Rick Price will showcase his 10th studio album ‘Soulville’ with shows from the east coast to the west coast of Australia in May, June and July.

‘Soulville, released in August 2021, was Rick’s tribute to the great Soul music of the USA. All of the songs were Soul covers, except for this one ‘Farewell But Not Goodbye’, Rick Price’s tribute to Aretha Franklin.

We can trek back 30 years to when Rick first showed us his Soul influence when he covered The Four Tops’ ‘Walk Away Renee’.

RICK PRICE SOULVILLE TOUR DATES MAY – JULY 2022

MAY
Friday 6th – Lizottes, Newcastle, NSW (with band)
Friday 13th – The Agrestic Grocer, Orange, NSW
Friday 14th – Centro CBD, Wollongong, NSW (with Anthony Snape)
Friday 20th – Bowral Bowling Club, NSW (with Tamara Stewart)
Saturday 21st – Smiths Alternative, Canberra, ACT
Wednesday 25th – Bendigo Piano Bar, VIC
Thursday 26th – Geelong Piano Bar, VIC
Friday 27th – Paris Cat, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 28th – Railway Hotel, Bannockburn, VIC
Sunday 29th – Ballarat Piano Bar, VIC

JUNE
Friday 3rd – Memo Music Hall Melbourne VIC
Sunday 5th – Benbow Estate Portarlington, VIC
Wednesday 8th – Laycock Theatre, Central Coast, NSW (Classic Hits show )
Friday 10th – Friends Restaurant Perth WA
Saturday 11th – Harvey Recreational and Cultural Centre, WA
Friday 17th – Jindalee Hotel, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 18th – The Royal Hotel, Nundah, QLD
Friday 24th – Sunshine Beach Surf Lifesaving Club QLD
Saturday 25th – Manly Harbour Boat Club, Manly QLD

JULY
Friday 1st – Club Burleigh, Burleigh Heads QLD (with Jade Holland)
Saturday 2nd – Westside HQ Corinda QLD (with Jade Holland)
Thursday 7th – Maryborough Sports Club QLD
Saturday 16th – Club Hotel Chinchilla QLD (with Jade Holland)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Janet English Spiderbait ADOTG Mt Duneed Winery. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Spiderbait Debut New Music ‘My Car’s A UFO’

Spiderbait have revealed their first album in nine years will be called ‘Sounds In The Key of J’ and the first we get to hear of it is ‘My Car’s A UFO’.

14 mins ago
Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gwen Stefani Auditioned For Mr and Mrs Smith

Gwen Stefani auditioned for Angelina Jolie's role in the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

14 hours ago
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer For Bella Vista Farm Has Been Postponed To October

The Red Hot Summer tour, due for Sydney’s Bella Vista Farm this weekend, has been postponed until October.

23 hours ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Red Hot Chili Peppers On Track For Number One

Unlimited Love is on track become Red Hot Chili Peppers’ fifth UK Number 1 album this week as it outsells its closest competition by almost 8:1.

3 days ago
Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon
Phil Jamieson Called In Favours Around Melbourne For His ‘Somebody Else’ Filming Locations

When it came to making a video for his debut solo record ‘Somebody Else’, Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon recruited director Arlo Cook and then called in favours with his Melbourne mates for filming locations.

4 days ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Win Every Grammy They Were Nominated For

Foo Fighters won every Grammy Award they were nominated for at the 2022 Grammy Awards but where no present to collect.

4 days ago
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft
Julian Lennon To Release New Album ‘Jude’

John Lennon's son Julian Lennon has announced his seventh studio album, 'JUDE'.

April 1, 2022