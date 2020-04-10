 Rihanna and Jack Dorsey Donate To Domestic Violence Victims In COVID-19 Pandemic - Noise11.com
Rihanna, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo

Rihanna, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey Donate To Domestic Violence Victims In COVID-19 Pandemic

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2020

in News

Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation have joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack, 43, to send the huge sum to the Mayor’s Fund to “address a surge in domestic violence” in LA during the coronavirus lockdown.

Both the CLF and Dorsey are donating $2.1 million each and the money will “enable the Mayors’ Fund for Los Angeles to provide 10 weeks of support for victims of domestic abuse including shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and their children,” according to an announcement on the CLF’s website.

The statement added: “An estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence in the U.S. each year. The Los Angeles Housing Authority has determined that dozens of individuals (and their children, in many cases) are being turned away from at-capacity domestic violence shelters every week as incidents have been on the rise since the Safer at Home Order was issued in March.

“CLF and Dorsey, who have previously partnered on impact projects, knew that swift action was required and decided to address the issue together. CLF’s $2.1 million commitment follows two previous rounds of COVID-19 emergency response grants, bringing the foundation’s total to over $8 million in coronavirus-related support.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously announced her Clara Lionel Foundation will give $5 million in grants to people working against Covid-19 on the frontline and she and Jay-Z followed that up with another $1 million each to fight coronavirus.

The $2 million will help to support undocumented workers, imprisoned, elderly and homeless people, and the children of health workers and first responders in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation said: “There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders. Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

Gloria Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of Jay Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation added: “In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education.

“The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman1 Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Pretenders
The Pretenders To Release Rockin’ ‘Love For Hate’ Album In July

The 11th album for The Pretenders ‘Hate For Sale’ will be released on 17 July, 2020.

3 days ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
National Indigenous Music Awards To Be Online Only During COVID-19 Crisis

The National Indigenous Music Awards are pleased to announce in the face of the COVID19 pandemic, that they will continue in 2020, reacting to a climate where celebrating and shining a light on First Nations artists is even more important than ever. Opening their nominations today, the NIMAs are ready to face the challenge of building and supporting community in a changed world.

3 days ago
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
R. Kelly Denied Early Release

A New York judge has shot down R. Kelly's bid for an early prison release amid coronavirus concerns.

3 days ago
Bob Geldof SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bob Geldof To Band-Aid Critic “Go Fuck Yourself”

Bob Geldof has blasted the snowflakes who moan about his Band Aid hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' making celebrities out to be "white saviours".

3 days ago
Green Day, Soundwave 2014, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Has Written Six Songs In Isolation

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is using his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to get ahead with the band's next project.

3 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert Is Motivational Not A Fundraiser

Lady Gaga's upcoming One World: Together at Home concert will not be a fundraising event as she feels it is inappropriate to ask fans for donations amid the coronavirus crisis.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
How Jimmy Barnes And Family Are Isolating

Jimmy Barnes, wife Jane, Son Jackie and daughter Mahalia are all keeping musical while the global pandemic is going on.

4 days ago