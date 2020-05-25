 Rihanna Marks 15 Years Since Debut Single Pon de Replay - Noise11.com
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna Marks 15 Years Since Debut Single Pon de Replay

by Music-News.com on May 26, 2020

in News

Rihanna celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut single Pon de Replay in a heartfelt post on Sunday.

The 32-year-old singer became a trending topic on Twitter over the weekend as her fans and followers took to social media to reflect on how far she’s come since first bursting onto the music scene.

After reading the messages from her devotees, who are nicknamed her “Navy”, Rihanna took to Instagram herself to marvel at the trajectory of her career since she auditioned for JAY-Z.

“Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today!” she wrote, referring to the #15YearsOfRihanna hashtag. “Man this is trippy. Feel like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay.

“Pon de Replay is where it all began… 15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we got always be connected because of that. I love you Navy, and I cherish you. I’m so grateful to be gifted you as my fans and family. G4L (Gangster for life)!”

