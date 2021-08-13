 Ringo Starr Is Over The Album Format - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr photo by Ros OGorman

Ringo Starr Is Over The Album Format

by Paul Cashmere on August 13, 2021

in News

Ringo Starr says he is over making albums. From now on it will be all about EPs.

In a statement Ringo says, “I’ve been saying I only want to release EPs at this point and this is the next one. What a blessing it’s been during this year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musicians, some I’ve worked with before and some new friends.”

Ringo Starr’s new song ‘Let’s Change The World’ is reminiscent in part of his 1973 hit ‘Photograph’. The new song will feature on Ringo’s ‘Zoom In’ EP due in November.

‘Let’s Change The World’ was written by Joseph Williams and Steve Lukather both of whom also played on the track with backing vocals by Amy Keys, Zelma Davis, Billy Valentine and Darryl Phinnessee.

Ringo wrote ‘Photograph’ with Beatle buddy George Harrison. ‘Photograph’ was his biggest hit reaching number one in Australia and the USA and number three in the UK.

‘Zoom In’ will feature four new Ringo songs.

“Just That Way” was written and performed by Ringo and his longtime engineer Bruce Sugar, and it carries on the reggae vibe from Zoom In’s “Waiting for the Tides to Turn” with Tony Chen returning on guitar, joined by Fully Fullwood on Bass and Ed Roth on Hammond B3 with Zelma and Zho Davis on backing vocals.

“Coming Undone” is Starr’s first collaboration with Linda Perry, who wrote and plays on the track also featuring Trombone Shorty. Everyone can relate to having had moments of coming undone, and the tender, melodic country sounds coupled with Ringo’s warm voice offer a welcome reprieve.

For the final number, Ringo rocks his own version of “Rock Around The Clock” revved up by the unmistakable licks of Joe Walsh on guitar. They are joined by Nathan East on Upright Bass, Bruce Sugar on Piano and Amy Keys and Windy Wagner on Backing Vocals.

Change The World will be available digitally and on CD and cassette September 24; the 10” vinyl releases November 19.

