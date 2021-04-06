 Rise Against Release New Music ‘Nowhere Generation’ - Noise11.com
Rise Against Release New Music ‘Nowhere Generation’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 7, 2021

in News

Rise Against have released the title track of their upcoming album ‘Nowhere Generation’ ahead of its June release.

‘Nowhere Generation’ will be the ninth Rise Against album. According to the band’s label, “The eleven songs on Nowhere Generation call out today’s social, economic, and political factors that are undermining and redefining one of the core tenants of being an American: that despite your race, place of birth, or societal class, if you apply yourself and work hard, you can achieve your vision of a fuller, richer and better life, The American Dream. What is tantamount to a sell-out of the Middle Class is the thread that runs through the album.

Said vocalist/lyricist/rhythm guitarist Tim McIlrath, “The brass ring that was promised by hard work and dedication no longer exists for everyone. When the privileged climb the ladder of success and then burn it from the top, disruption becomes the only answer.”

Rise Against formed in Chicago in 1999. Founding members singer Tim McIlrath and bass player Joe Principe still lead the band. Drummer Brandon Barnes joined in 2000 and lead guitarist Zack Blair has been with the band since 2007.

