Rita Ora Is Helping Her Medical Mum As Coronavirus Volunteer

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2020

in News

Rita Ora decided she had to volunteer to help Britain battle the coronavirus after seeing how returning to work affected her psychiatrist mum.

The popstar and her sister Elena recently signed up to help National Health Service (NHS) staff in their fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Although Rita has no medical qualifications, she is determined to help however she can after seeing the pandemic from her mother Vera’s perspective of working on the frontline.

The musician told U.K. TV show This Morning: “I think my mum… thrives off doing her duty and I don’t want to speak for her, but I think what made me want to volunteer… even if it’s something like delivering food to someone’s home or picking up medicine, whatever it is, I just found… seeing it firsthand, I felt, ‘Oh gosh. This is so real that I felt like, what could I possibly do?'”

Expressing her awe for the efforts of her mother and other doctors, the R.I.P. hitmaker added: “Obviously I don’t have a medical degree but I just think it’s really, truly heroic, not just from my mum’s perspective but just seeing all the doctors in general, really frontline and really putting themselves forward.”

Vera was also interviewed on the show, but has been unable to see her daughters as she’s self-isolating when not at work to protect them from the virus, an aspect of the job she finds challenging.

“It’s really difficult, obviously. There’s a reason for that – I’m working full time and I’m in and out of a hospital environment,” the mental health professional explained. “The safest (thing) for everybody was for me to stay at home, work and just make sure at least I don’t put at risk Rita and her sister.”

