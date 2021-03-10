Roady4Roadies Day Set For April 11 - Noise11.com

Sunday 11 April has been designated Roady4Roadies Day 2021. The event to be held in 10 cities around Australia is a day for crew and the musicians who work with them to reconnect in social gatherings.

Roady4Roadies is a CrewCare project. CrewCare’s 2021 Roady4Roadies’ Ambassadors / Supporters with ICEHOUSE, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda Bull, Paul Dempsey (Something for Kate), Brian Ritchie (Violent Femmes/MONA) Catherine Britt, The Badloves and King Canyon.

In a statement Iva Davies says, “ICEHOUSE has been playing shows for a very long time – and we would not have been able to without our Crew.

Due to the Pandemic, road crew have done it tougher than most in the last year and Roady4Roadies is a chance for all crew – and artists – to come together and support one another”.

Roady4Roadies will take place in Adelaide, Brisbane, Central Coast, Darwin, Hobart, Melbourne, Newcastle, Perth, Sydney and Townsville.

The day commences with the Roady4Roadies Walk (a leisurely 3-4kms) culminating in a variety of family activities and performances at well known entertainment precincts. All walk participants receive a free t-shirt and face mask, with sunscreen and bottled water available along the route.

Michael Spiby of The Badloves said, “In a good year the music game is a trapeze act minus the financial safety net. But this last year was not a good year. So many of our music brethren have been left hanging by a thread, none more so than our incredible road crew community.

“It hurts to see such a highly valued and skilled workforce disrespected and cast aside in a time of need and left to committed groups like CrewCare and Support Act to step up and get behind those crew, and their families, doing hard time.

I’m proud to be associated with Roady4Roadies in drawing attention to such an inspiring work community.

“If you’ve been fortunate enough to witness what roadies can achieve in a single days work, you’ll know never to underestimate this mob!”

ROADY4ROADIES 2021 EVENTS – SUNDAY, 11 APRIL 2021

ADELAIDE Adelaide Entertainment Centre 11:30am

BRISBANE Brisbane Entertainment Centre 10:30am

CENTRAL COAST The Entrance Leagues Club 11:00am

DARWIN Darwin Entertainment Centre 1:00pm

HOBART The Salty Dog, Kingston Beach 11:30am

MELBOURNE Palais Theatre, St Kilda 11:00am

NEWCASTLE Lizotte’s, Newcastle 4:30pm

PERTH The Lucky Shag 11:00am

SYDNEY Addison Road, Marrickville 11:30am

TOWNSVILLE North Queensland Stadium 3:30pm

Tickets for all Roady4Roadies events are $30 plus BF (includes t-shirt and face mask) and are on sale NOW from moshtix.com.au/roady4roadies.

