 Rob Halford's PSA To Men 'Check Your Prostate' - Noise11.com
Rob Halford of Judas Priest at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Rob Halford of Judas Priest at Download Melbourne 2019 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Rob Halford’s PSA To Men ‘Check Your Prostate’

by Music-News.com on November 10, 2021

in News

Rob Halford has urged men to get their “prostate checked” after his cancer battle.

The Judas Priest frontman was diagnosed with prostate cancer amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but, fortunately, he is in remission.

And now, Halford has explained the reason he updated his version of his ‘Confess’ autobiography to include his diagnosis was in order to encourage men of a “certain age” to get themselves checked out regularly.

In an interview with MariskalRock, Rob began “It’s in remission. I count my blessings — thanks to God. It was a time when … You know, timing is everything in rock and roll and heavy metal. And, of course, this was going on during the pandemic — the initial stages of the pandemic — so the world was completely closed down.

“Priest would have been on a bit of a hiatus anyway, because we had just been around the world three times with [Priest’s latest album] ‘Firepower’, so we were gonna be on a kind of a break although we were writing for the new album.

“And so I was able to take care of three things, really — promote [my autobiography] ‘Confess’, do some writing with the band before I came back [home] to Phoenix, and then get this cancer business sorted out.”

He then urged: “It’s just a miracle what they can do with health care these days; it’s absolutely remarkable. So in my story, my main message is to guys everywhere around the world, when you get to a certain age, it’s very important that you get your prostate checked, your bloodwork checked, get a colonoscopy.

“It’s all these things that old blokes like me go, ‘Wait, wait, wait.’ That’s the worst thing to do. So that was part of the reason I wanted to push the message out. And the fact that it’s been out for a while anyway — it’s been out since last September in the final edition of the ‘Confess’ paperback — so it was gonna surface anyway.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Motley Crue Too Fast For Love Turns 40

Motley Crue’s debut album ‘Too Fast For Love’ was released 40 years ago today, 10 November, 1981.

1 hour ago
Sydney Harbour Bridge and Abba
ABBA Set For First USA Top 10 Album With Voyage

In Australia, Europe and the UK, ABBA were the biggest act of the decade. ABBA had six Top 10 albums in Australia including two number ones, five number one albums in the UK and seven number one albums in Sweden but failed to make the Top 10 in the USA.

2 hours ago
Dean Stockwell (right) in Human Highway
Neil Young and Dean Stockwell Collaborated on the Bizarre 1982 Film ‘Human Highway’

‘Human Highway’, Neil Young’s bizarre collaboration with his friend Dean Stockwell, is one of the most bizarre movies you will ever see.

3 hours ago
Men At Work Business As Usual
Men At Work Business As Usual Turns 40

One of Australia’s most iconic albums, Men At Work ‘Business As Usual’ has turned 40.

1 day ago
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic
ABBA ‘Voyage’ Is Heading To UK No 1

ABBA are setting course for dominance this week as Voyage sails straight towards Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.

2 days ago
SCORPIONS "Peacemaker"
Scorpions Debut New Song Peacemaker

Scorpions have given fans a preview of their 19th studio album ‘Rock Believer’ with a video for the song ‘Peacemaker’.

3 days ago
Steve Stevens performs with Billy Idol at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on 24 March 2015. (Photo by Ros O'Gorman)
Billy Idol Takes Us From White Wedding To White Christmas

Ho Ho Ho. Billy Idol has gone from White Wedding to White Christmas. From Hot In The City to Let It Snow. Idol’s 2006 Christmas album is making a comeback. Billy Idol ‘Happy Holidays’ has been remastered for 2021.

3 days ago