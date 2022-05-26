 Rob Zombie Shares First Look At New Munsters Movie - Noise11.com
Rob Zombies The Munsters

Rob Zombies The Munsters

Rob Zombie Shares First Look At New Munsters Movie

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2022

in News

Rob Zombie, director of the new movie version of The Munsters, has released a sneak preview of the behind the scenes filming of the movie.

Rob Zombie posted to his socials, “A quick clip of Lily and Herman out in the cemetery getting a few touch ups before jumping back into the laughs. Always got to keep those Munsters looking freshly undead”.

The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Rob’s wife Sheeri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, Evan Rachel Wood as Marilyn Munster and Jacob Tremblay as Eddie Munster.

There are also cameos from original television cast members Butch Patrick (who played Eddie) and Pat Priest (who played Marilyn). Butch and Pat are also the only two surviving members of the original television cast.

A release date for The Munsters has yet to be announced although it will have a simultaneous debut in cinemas and streaming.

The movie will be rated PG.

Rob Zombie, the founder of White Zombie, directed the horror movies ‘House of 1000 Corpses’, ‘Halloween’ and ‘Halloween II’, ‘The Devils Rejects’ and ‘The Lords of Salem’.

His last album ‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ was released in 2021.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg Turned Down $2m DJ Offer

Snoop Dogg once rejected $2 million (£1.59 million) to DJ at a party for Michael Jordan.

11 hours ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Thom Yorke’s The Smile To Perform On Nick Cave Event

The Smile are set to join Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds at Luno presents All Points East 2022.

13 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Confirms Australia and New Zealand Tour

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will tour Australia and New Zealand as part of their 2023/2024 World Tour.

1 day ago
Kurt Cobain Smells Like Teen Spirit guitar
Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $4.5 Million

Kurt Cobain's Smells Like Teen Spirit guitar sold for $4.5 million (£3.6 million) on Sunday.

1 day ago
Suede photo credit Dean Chalkley (supplied)
Suede To Release “Punk” Album ‘Autofiction’

Brett Anderson of Suede has described the ninth Suede album ‘Autofiction’ “our punk record”.

2 days ago
Courtney Love - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Courtney Love Offers Support and Encouragement To Johnny Depp

Courtney Love has expressed support for Johnny Depp amid his ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

2 days ago
Travis Barker, music news, noise11.com
Andrea Bocelli Performs At Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Wedding

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding reception on Sunday.

2 days ago