Rob Zombie Shares First Look At New Munsters Movie - Noise11.com

Rob Zombie, director of the new movie version of The Munsters, has released a sneak preview of the behind the scenes filming of the movie.

Rob Zombie posted to his socials, “A quick clip of Lily and Herman out in the cemetery getting a few touch ups before jumping back into the laughs. Always got to keep those Munsters looking freshly undead”.

The Munsters stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Rob’s wife Sheeri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, Evan Rachel Wood as Marilyn Munster and Jacob Tremblay as Eddie Munster.

There are also cameos from original television cast members Butch Patrick (who played Eddie) and Pat Priest (who played Marilyn). Butch and Pat are also the only two surviving members of the original television cast.

A release date for The Munsters has yet to be announced although it will have a simultaneous debut in cinemas and streaming.

The movie will be rated PG.

Rob Zombie, the founder of White Zombie, directed the horror movies ‘House of 1000 Corpses’, ‘Halloween’ and ‘Halloween II’, ‘The Devils Rejects’ and ‘The Lords of Salem’.

His last album ‘The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy’ was released in 2021.

