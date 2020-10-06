 Robbie Williams and Shaun Ryder Have Co-Written A Song Together - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams and Shaun Ryder Have Co-Written A Song Together

by Music-News.com on October 7, 2020

in News

Robbie Williams and Shaun Ryder have a common interest in UFOs, and as well as bonding over their alleged alien sightings, Robbie has revealed the pair penned a song, which he’s hoping will be released next year.

Referring to Shaun’s 2013 series ‘Shaun Ryder On UFOs’ – which saw him travel around the world in search of the truth about UFOs – Robbie said: “I saw bits of Shaun’s UFO show, I’ve spoke to Shaun about it.

“Shaun told me, ‘Right, it (UFO) was just by a tree in front of me. They come all the time Rob,’ he sees what he sees.”

Robbie – who claimed he once saw a UFO so close to him he could’ve hit it with “a tennis ball” – explained that he’s always took songwriting inspiration from Manchester legend Shaun, 58.

He told ‘The Adam Buxton’ podcast: “Me and him have done a song together.

“Quite often I try and channel Shaun Ryder when I’m writing songs.

“The song will emerge, plans change all the time, but hopefully some time in the Spring.”

And the 46-year-old star is even planning his own UFO series.

He said: “It is thrilling to see those things, it will become God willing if I get to stay alive for another 25 years, a quest that I go on for a TV show or something like that, where I go and examine my own experiences.

“It may be mental illness or it may be that there’s something to it.

“What I do think, is this. I think something is up, that’s what I think, I think something’s up.

“I read everything to do with conspiracies, with UFOs, with Big Foot, with ghosts, with ghouls, with absolutely everything, folklore, myth… I don’t believe anything other than something is up.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer
Jimmy Barnes Releases Killing Time With the Australian Chamber Orchestra

With the release of the third Jimmy Barnes book ‘Killing Time’ Jimmy has released a new version of the song originally recorded with Cold Chisel, this time with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

2 days ago
Stone Temple Pilots Purple
Stone Temple Pilots To Live Stream Purple

Stone Temple Pilots will perform the classic ‘Purple’ album on 16 October.

2 days ago
Dizzee Rascal. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Noel Gallagher To Feature On Dizzee Rascal Album

Dizzee Rascal, who releases his new album, 'E3 AF', later this week - revealed in May that he asked the former Oasis guitarist to lay down a hook on one of his songs, and now Noel Gallagher has done just that.

3 days ago
AC/DC PWRUP
AC/DC Debut ‘Shot In The Dark’ from PWR/UP

AC/DC’s new song ‘Shot In The Dark’ has arrived.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
The Covid Year Has Given Jimmy Barnes Time To Find Comfort In His Own Home

While 2020 is arguably the most horrific year globally in decades for Jimmy Barnes it has given him time to reflect and find comfort staying a home.

4 days ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Abandoned David Guetta Collaboration Because of his Star Sign

Madonna turned down the chance to work with French DJ David Guetta - because of his star sign.

5 days ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Never Physical’ with James Packer

Mariah Carey didn't have a "physical relationship" with her billionaire ex-fiance James Packer.

5 days ago