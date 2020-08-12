 Robbie Williams Considers A 20th Anniversary Rock DJ Make-Over - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Considers A 20th Anniversary Rock DJ Make-Over

by Music-News.com on August 13, 2020

in News

Robbie Williams is considering remaking his controversial ‘Rock DJ’ music video to mark its 20th anniversary.

Williams has come up with an idea to recreate the promo for the 2000 mega-hit to mark the milestone, according to the video’s director, Vaughan Arnell.

The original saw Robbie strip down to just his racy tiger printed pants to impress a lady.

However, the 46-year-old pop star took the flirting to extreme levels by removing his skin and muscles so he resembled a skeleton, which didn’t go down well with some.

Despite the full music video not being aired on MTV, the song itself was crowned the British Single of the Year, and the promo won British Video of the Year at the 2001 BRIT Awards.

Now, the director has told Metro.co.uk: “Rob’s got an idea actually about him coming back to remake it. It’s quite funny.

I can’t tell you what it is but there’s talk about reshooting it in a really funny way.”

On what inspired the tiger pants, Vaughan continued: “Do you remember in the old days there was an advert, I think it was for Esso, and it said, ‘Put a tiger in your tank’?. They used to do a little tiger tail and that’s where I got the idea from, to put a tiger in Robbie’s tank basically.’”

The team filmed for five days to complete the final cut and it was back-breaking work.

When asked if he kept any of the props as a keepsake, the filmmaker said: “I took a bad back home! Basically to film it we were on a golf trolley. We had the camera on the back of it and then we were going around on a golf trolley. So just going round and round all day, you’re just like leaning over like that.

“I should have taken something though, I’ve never stolen from my videos.”

All they have left over from filming is “about five hours of girls on their knees crawling around as they learned how to roller skate”.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Speaks Up About Trauma Growing Up

Lauryn Hill's eldest daughter has gone public with the "trauma" she suffered growing up with her strict mother, likening the hip-hop star's disciplinary methods to "slave" beatings.

12 hours ago
Corey Taylor
Corey Taylor Confirms Stone Sour Are On Hold

The Slipknot frontman has revealed his other band Stone Sour has "kinda run its course now" and he is instead focusing on Slipknot and his recently launched debut solo project.

3 days ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Premieres ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ Video

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has premiere a video for ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ from the ‘See You On The Other Side’ album, recorded during Isolation.

3 days ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Announces Tracklisting for ‘The Speed Of Now Part 1’

Keith Urban has offered up the tracklisting for his next album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ due in September.

3 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Cancel 25th Anniversary Tour

Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming 25th anniversary Van Tour.

3 days ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Mocks Noel Over Covers Album Idea

Liam Gallagher doesn't seem too impressed after his older sibling revealed he would like to release a collection of other people's tracks.

4 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
JAY-Z To Open University In New York

JAY-Z is venturing into the world of higher education by launching a New York university.

7 days ago