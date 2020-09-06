 Robbie Williams Eyes TV As His Next Career Choice - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Eyes TV As His Next Career Choice

by Music-News.com on September 7, 2020

in News

Robbie Williams has declared that he wants to reinvigorate his career by becoming a U.S. TV star.

Williams famously failed to replicate the success he enjoyed in his native U.K. and Australia on the other side of the Atlantic after signing a $106 million (£80 million) record deal in 2002 – but now thinks he can become a major TV star in America.

“I have an abundance waiting for me,” he told his wife, Ayda Field on their At Home with the Williamses podcast.
“I am very, very excited about all the opportunities out there at the minute as I do want to go and test out new lands and those new lands happen to be televisual,” he remarked.

Expounding on the point, Williams explained: “A bit of America in there too. There are hints, scraps, pointers saying, ‘Come to America, Robbie. Do a TV show with us’, which is nice, and I am going, ‘Thank you, you can wait for me though’.”

Although the musician failed at his first crack at U.S. stardom, he has since had a successful Las Vegas residency.
Detailing his plans to move into TV, he added: “There are, like, several TV projects I have got going that I am really, really excited about.”

Williams let slip that his potential projects include: “some comedy things, there is some mainstream 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm stuff at the weekend that I am excited about.”

Williams said he is just waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to abate.

He envisioned: “Once Covid ends, and these opportunities avail themselves, that means I will be working all year.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Vika and Linda Bull on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Vika & Linda Discuss There Most Prolific Year Ever In Lockdown

2020 was meant to be spent touring for Vika & Linda Bull. They were about to head out on the APIA Good Times tour when Covid hit and the plans moved to 2021. They set them thinking about what to do. Now its six months and two albums later with the ‘Anthology’ and the ‘Sunday’ albums.

2 hours ago
Tom Morello - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Tom Morello Tells His Story In New Audio Book

Tom Morello has launched his Audible Original book 'Tom Morello at Minetta Lane Theatre: Speaking Truth to Power Through Stories and Song' to take fans on the musical journey of his life.

14 hours ago
Oasis Whats The Story Morning Glory
Oasis ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory’ Turns 25

Oasis will mark the 25th anniversary of ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory)’ with a limited edition vinyl picture disc.

3 days ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate Announce Details Of First Album in Eight Years

Something for Kate will released ‘The Modern Medieval’, their first album in eight years in November.

4 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Moves To Switzerland

Robbie Williams has relocated his family to Switzerland in a bid to avoid the coronavirus pandemic.

4 days ago
Richard Ashcroft
Richard Ashcroft To Remake Greatest Hits As Acoustic Tracks

Richard Ashcroft has confirmed plans for his next album, and he revealed he's going to record some stripped back versions of "some of the best tunes" from his career.

4 days ago
Erick Morillo
DJ Erick Morillo aka Reel To Real Dead at 49

Erick Morillo, best known for the hit song ‘I Like To Move It’, has been found dead in Miami. He was 49.

5 days ago