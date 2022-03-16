 Robbie Williams Is Curating Another Greatest Hits - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Is Curating Another Greatest Hits

by Music-News.com on March 17, 2022

Robbie Williams is working on a new greatest hits album.

Williams – who previously released ‘Greatest Hits’ in 2004 and ‘In and Out of Consciousness: Greatest Hits 1990-2010’ – is working on another best of compilation to celebrate 25 years since the release of his debut solo LP ‘Life Thru A Lens’ and is re-recording some of his most-loved singles with a full orchestra.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Robbie is coming back with a bang.

“This greatest hits record is going to be his classics with a big band feel to them.

“Robbie’s voice is still sensational and when he is backed by a full orchestra it is going to be really impactful.

“This coming September marks 25 years since Robbie released ‘Life Thru A Lens’, in 1997.

“Marking this milestone with an amazing new greatest hits record feels really special.”

Robbie Williams is also said to be hoping to embark on a tour in support of the record at some point this year.

The insider added: “Robbie has big dreams and he wants this to happen as quickly as possible.

“The plan is to hit the road at the end of the year.”

Robbie has been busy recently as last month, he teamed up with producers Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis to release dance track ‘Sway’ under the name Lufthaus and the trio promised they had more material coming.

The group said: “This project has been keeping us busy in the studio throughout the pandemic, so we’re delighted to now be releasing the first single.

“We’ve purposely kept Lufthaus unrevealed, so we’re looking forward to releasing more music and revealing more material over the coming months.”

Robbie also shared that he a wealth of material on his computer “that won’t see the light of day” for years.

He said:“Sometimes I have songs that sit on my computer for five years, like ‘Candy’, for example, I had that for three years.

“There is stuff that’s on my computer now that I wrote two years ago that probably won’t see the light of day for another two years.”

music-news.com

