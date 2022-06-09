Robbie Williams To Mark His 25th Anniversary With Orchestral Make-Over - Noise11.com

A new Robbie Williams compilation put through the Orchestra filter will be released in September to mark Williams’ 25th anniversary.

Williams has packaged the old as new with help from Metropole Orkest in The Netherlands.

When it pops out of the Williams fun factory it shall be christened ‘XXV’.

Check out what they did to ‘Angels’:

The album will feature a new song ‘Lost’. Three more original songs have been included on the deluxe edition second disc ‘Disco Symphony’, ‘More Than This’, and ‘The World And Her Mother’.

TRACKLISTING:

CD 1

1. Let Me Entertain You

2. Come Undone

3. Love My Life

4. Millennium

5. The Road to Mandalay

6. Tripping

7. Bodies

8. Candy

9. Supreme

10. Strong

11. Eternity

12. No Regrets

13. She’s the One

14. Feel

15. Rock DJ

16. Kids

17. Angels

18. Lost

19. Nobody Someday

CD 2

1. Lazy Days

2. Hot Fudge

3. Sexed Up

4. More Than This

5. Disco Symphony

6. Better Man

7. Home Thoughts From Abroad

8. The World and Her Mother

9. Into The Silence

10. Angels (Beethoven Al)

Robbie Williams ‘XXV’ will be released on 9 September 2022.

