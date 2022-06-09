Robbie Williams To Mark His 25th Anniversary With Orchestral Make-Over - Noise11.com

A new Robbie Williams compilation put through the Orchestra filter will be released in September to mark Williams’ 25th anniversary.
Williams has packaged the old as new with help from Metropole Orkest in The Netherlands.
When it pops out of the Williams fun factory it shall be christened ‘XXV’.
Check out what they did to ‘Angels’:
The album will feature a new song ‘Lost’. Three more original songs have been included on the deluxe edition second disc ‘Disco Symphony’, ‘More Than This’, and ‘The World And Her Mother’.
TRACKLISTING:
CD 1
1. Let Me Entertain You
2. Come Undone
3. Love My Life
4. Millennium
5. The Road to Mandalay
6. Tripping
7. Bodies
8. Candy
9. Supreme
10. Strong
11. Eternity
12. No Regrets
13. She’s the One
14. Feel
15. Rock DJ
16. Kids
17. Angels
18. Lost
19. Nobody Someday
CD 2
1. Lazy Days
2. Hot Fudge
3. Sexed Up
4. More Than This
5. Disco Symphony
6. Better Man
7. Home Thoughts From Abroad
8. The World and Her Mother
9. Into The Silence
10. Angels (Beethoven Al)
Robbie Williams ‘XXV’ will be released on 9 September 2022.
