Robbie Williams World Tour Melbourne Show Cancelled

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2020

in News

Robbie Williams World Tour concert for the Grand Prix in Melbourne has been cancelled.

Here is the official statement from TEG Dainty.

Following on from the decision of Formula 1 and the FIA, with the support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) to cancel all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix, World Tour’s show on Saturday 14th March with Robbie Williams is cancelled. The concert would have been located inside Lakeside Stadium within the Grand Prix race track at Albert Park.

We appreciate that this is very disappointing news for the fans due to attend the show and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketek shortly.

