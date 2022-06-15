 Robert Plant Attends The Unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive - Noise11.com
Robert Plant Attends The Unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2022

Robert Plant was in Chicago last week for the unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive.

The stretch of road on 43rd Street in Chicago was renamed in honour of the blues legend on 10 June. Plant joined Muddy Waters’ great grand-daughter Chandra Cooper for the dedication.

In a post Plant wrote, “Privileged to attend the unveiling of Muddy Waters Drive in the company of Chandra Cooper (Muddy Waters’ Great grand-daughter) to promote the development of his former home into a living museum to celebrate his influence on us all in the world of music”.

The irony with Plant attending the dedication is the historic fact of Led Zeppelin ripping off blues legends in their early days by simply changing a few things about a blues classic and then claiming it as their own.

The best example of Led Zeppelin ripping off Muddy Waters was their ‘Whole Lotta Love’ which was his Willie Dixon written ‘You Need Love’.

Chandra Cooper serves currently as President of the Muddy Waters’ Mojo Museum in Chicago.

