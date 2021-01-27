Rocker and Entrepreneur Zach Bair Releases ‘Fight’ To Address 2020 Struggles - Noise11.com

Zach Bair, the equal parts musician and entrepreneur, has released a new song ‘Fight’ as a statement of today.

Zach wrote ‘Fight’ in 2001 after 9/11 but the song was never released (until now). “Back in 2001, I was devastated by 9/11, as I think most of our country was,” he says. “In the months after, I penned Fight, and recorded a demo that was never released. Then last year, during the recording sessions for Ordinary Girl, I realized how this song resonated with the current situation. 2020 was an incredibly difficult year for everyone, particularly with the 400,000 people lost due to Covid-19. Fight is 2020’s song, and 2021’s Anthem. We are all fighting for love and hope. And there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel, especially as we face challenges together.”

In 2020, Zach released ‘Ordinary Girl’, a song for National Suicide Awareness Month.

Zach Bair is the founder of CEO of public company VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE). The company develops music recognition software Soundstr and also runs RockHouse Live International in Florida, a hyrbrid live entertainment themed restaurant, venue and bar. The company also includes set.fm, a technology that allows artists to upload their live concert as it happens and monetize revenues with fans globally.

