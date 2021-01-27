 Rocker and Entrepreneur Zach Bair Releases ‘Fight’ To Address 2020 Struggles - Noise11.com
Zach Bair Band. Left to Right, Jeff Ward, Jeff Cobble, Zach Bair, and Daniel Dwight

Rocker and Entrepreneur Zach Bair Releases ‘Fight’ To Address 2020 Struggles

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2021

in News

Zach Bair, the equal parts musician and entrepreneur, has released a new song ‘Fight’ as a statement of today.

Zach wrote ‘Fight’ in 2001 after 9/11 but the song was never released (until now). “Back in 2001, I was devastated by 9/11, as I think most of our country was,” he says. “In the months after, I penned Fight, and recorded a demo that was never released. Then last year, during the recording sessions for Ordinary Girl, I realized how this song resonated with the current situation. 2020 was an incredibly difficult year for everyone, particularly with the 400,000 people lost due to Covid-19. Fight is 2020’s song, and 2021’s Anthem. We are all fighting for love and hope. And there is indeed light at the end of the tunnel, especially as we face challenges together.”

In 2020, Zach released ‘Ordinary Girl’, a song for National Suicide Awareness Month.

Zach Bair is the founder of CEO of public company VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE). The company develops music recognition software Soundstr and also runs RockHouse Live International in Florida, a hyrbrid live entertainment themed restaurant, venue and bar. The company also includes set.fm, a technology that allows artists to upload their live concert as it happens and monetize revenues with fans globally.

Related Posts

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Set For New Music

Kendrick Lamar released a studio album since 'Damn' in 2017, but according to Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch, fans could be set to hear some new material from him very soon.

3 days ago
Illy
Australian Charts: Illy has the Number One Album with ‘The Space Between’

Just like last week, it's a one-two entry to the ARIA Albums Chart this week, with the sixth studio album for local rapper Illy called "The Space Between" entering at No.1, becoming his second successive chart-topper locally.

3 days ago
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne fresh out of jail with new music

A former reality TV star pardoned over 100 people just days before , including rapper Lil Wayne, who had pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a loaded weapon on a private jet.

6 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake delays album release while he recovers from surgery

Drake has pushed back the release of his new album to allow himself more time to recover from knee surgery.

6 days ago
Jake Bugg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jake Bugg Set To Release Fifth Album

Jake Bugg is eyeing releasing his fifth studio album in the autumn - if he can tour the record.

6 days ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Creates Legal Jam for Pearl Jamm

UK Pearl Jam tribute band Pearl Jamm have changed their named to Legal Jam after Pearl Jam but the English band in a legal jam.

6 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Passes 50 Million Spotify Streams

Hip-hop superstar Drake has made music history by becoming the first artist to break the 50 billion streams barrier on Spotify.

7 days ago