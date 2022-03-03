RocKwiz Is Heading To Arts Centre Melbourne For A Really Really Good Friday - Noise11.com

RocKwiz will return to Arts Centre Melbourne over Easter for a Really Really Good Friday.

Brian Nankervis is excited saying, “There’s something special about Hamer Hall. The room is so luxurious. It’s a beautiful theatre and whenever you perform in a space that is so expertly designed for performance, everything feels a bit richer. It’s a pinch yourself moment performing there. There’s also a degree of pride that this funny little show that started in the Gershwin Room at St Kilda’s Esplanade Hotel in 2004 has grown and developed into a show that tours nationally, performing in magnificent theatres, town halls and huge entertainment centres.”

Guests for the 2022 show are yet to be announced.

Brian Nankervis and Julia Zemiro have been fronting RocKwiz since its inception in 2005. 14 seasons and 177 episodes of the television show were produced through to 2019.

