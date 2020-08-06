 Rod Stewart Australian Dates Bumped To 2022 - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart, photo by Mary Boukouvalas Noise11

Rod Stewart by Mary Boukouvalas

Rod Stewart Australian Dates Bumped To 2022

by Paul Cashmere on August 6, 2020

in News

The Rod Stewart Australian tour due to begin in November has been postponed until 2022.

Stewart said in a statement, “Hi guys, Rod Stewart here, I’m so sorry to say my tour this year has been postponed. BUT I’ll be there in 2022, March and April, and it’s going to be GREAT!. Hold on to your tickets.”

Both the arena dates and A Day On The Green dates will go ahead in March 2022. The only casualty is Canberra.

Live Nation have announced:

Tickets for all performances (other than in Canberra) will be valid for the rescheduled shows without the need for exchange. Patrons unable to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase. Refunds applications must be submitted prior to 5pm, 1 September, 2020.

Due to scheduling conflicts the Canberra performance on Wednesday 4 November 2020 will not be rescheduled. All patrons will receive an automatic refund for this performance. For any further queries relating to ticket purchases or refunds please contact Ticketmaster.

For any further questions relating to your ticket purchase, please contact your original point of purchase.

THE HITS! – RESCHEDULED TOUR DATES – 2022

Perth, Sandalford Estate: Saturday,12 March (Previously 17 Oct 2020)
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena: Tuesday, 15 March (Previously 28 Oct 2020)
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena: Wednesday, 16 March (Previously 29 Oct 2020)
Hunter Valley, Roche Estate: Saturday, 26 March (Previously 24 Oct 2020)
Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena: Wednesday, 30 March (Previously 21 Oct 2020)

ALSO PERFORMING AT A DAY ON THE GREEN
Geelong, Mt Duneed Estate: Saturday, 19 March 2022 (Previously 31 Oct 2020)
Bowral, Centennial Vineyards: Sunday, 27 March 2022 (Previously 25 Oct 2020)
Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines: Saturday 2 April (Previously 7 Nov 2020)

Noise11.com

