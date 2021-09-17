Rod Stewart Debuts New Song ‘One More Time’ Ahead of ‘The Tears Of Hercules’ Album - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart will release his 31st album ‘The Tears of Hercules’ in November. His new song ‘One More Time’ is a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll.

Rod says ‘The Tears of Hercules’ is his best album. (spoiler alert … its not). “I’ve never said this before about any previous efforts, but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year,” he writes.

The album features three covers, Soul Brother Six’s ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’, Johnny Cash’s ‘These Are My People’ and Marc Jordan’s ‘The Tears of Hercules’. Stewart also co-wrote Born To Boogie (A Tribute To Mark Bolan’ with his guitarist Emerson Swinford. (Marc Bolan of T Rex died in a car accident 44 years ago yesterday 16 September 1977).

THE TEARS OF HERCULES

CD Track Listing:

1.“One More Time”

2.“Gabriella”

3.“All My Days”

4.“Some Kind Of Wonderful”

5.“Born To Boogie (A Tribute To Mark Bolan)”

6.“Kookooaramabama”

7.“I Can’t Imagine”

8.“The Tears Of Hercules”

9.“Hold On”

10.“Precious Memories”

11.“These Are My People”

12.“Touchline”

Rod Stewart will play nine Vegas dates from 6 to 23 October for his Rod Stewart: The Hits show. That show has been rescheduled for March 2022 for Australia.

AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL TOUR DATES

SAT 12 MARCH 2022 – PERTH, WA – Sandalford Estate

TUE 15 MARCH 2022 – MELBOURNE, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

WED 16 MARCH 2022 – MELBOURNE, VIC – Rod Laver Arena

SAT 19 MARCH 2022 – GEELONG, VIC – ‘A Day On The Green’ Mt Duneed Estate

SAT 26 MARCH 2022 – HUNTER VALLEY, NSW – Roche Estate

SUN 27 MARCH 2022 – BOWRAL, NSW – ‘Day On The Green’ Centennial Vineyards

WED 30 MARCH 2022 – SYDNEY, NSW – Qudos Bank Arena

SAT 02 APRIL 2022 – MOUNT COTTON, QLD – ‘A Day On The Green’ Sirromet Wines

SUN 03 APRIL 2022 – MOUNT COTTON, QLD – ‘A Day On The Green’ Sirromet Wines

