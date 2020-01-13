Rod Stewart Faces Civil Charges After New Years Altercation

Rod Stewart looks set to face civil charges from a U.S. security guard who claims he was assaulted by the singer on New Year’s Eve.

Rod Stewart and his 39-year-old son, Sean Stewart, were questioned by police in Palm Beach, Florida, after they were accused of attacking a security guard at The Breakers hotel when their family was denied access to a private event held in the children’s area of the resort.

According to the incident report, former reality star Sean stood “nose-to-nose” with the employee, identified as Jessie Dixon, and “shoved” him backwards, before Rod “stepped toward (the victim) and threw a punch”, hitting him in the “left rib cage area.”

Both Rod and Sean have been ordered to appear in Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on 5 February on charges of misdemeanour battery, and on Sunday the alleged victim’s lawyer confirmed he was also pursuing a civil case for damages.

Attorney Gawayne Kelly told The Scottish Sun newspaper: “We are going to come from a civil point of view. There’s a criminal case which we’re not involved in.”

While Rod has yet to comment on the incident, Sean has made it clear he was simply defending his relatives, telling TMZ: “I’m not allowed to make a comment, but I will say this: my dad always taught me to stick up for my family and my loved ones, and that’s what I did, and the truth will prevail.”

He added of Dixon: “He was being very aggressive, that’s all I can say.”

