Rod Stewart Premieres ‘I Can’t Imagine’ Video - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rod Stewart Premieres ‘I Can’t Imagine’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on November 7, 2021

in News

Rod Stewart has a video for his song ‘I Can’t Imagine’.

‘I Can’t Imagine’ will be featured on Rod’s ‘The Tears of Hercules’ album due November 17. It is one of the nine original songs on the album. ‘The Tears of Hercules’ is the 32nd Rod Stewart studio album.

The title track from ‘Tears of Hercules’ was written by Marc Jordan. Rod cover’s Johnny Cash’s ‘These Are My People’ on the album as well as the John Ellison classic ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’, first recorded by Soul Brothers Six in 1967 and later a hit for Grand Funk Railroad in 1974.

