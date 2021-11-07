Rod Stewart Premieres ‘I Can’t Imagine’ Video - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart has a video for his song ‘I Can’t Imagine’.

‘I Can’t Imagine’ will be featured on Rod’s ‘The Tears of Hercules’ album due November 17. It is one of the nine original songs on the album. ‘The Tears of Hercules’ is the 32nd Rod Stewart studio album.

The title track from ‘Tears of Hercules’ was written by Marc Jordan. Rod cover’s Johnny Cash’s ‘These Are My People’ on the album as well as the John Ellison classic ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’, first recorded by Soul Brothers Six in 1967 and later a hit for Grand Funk Railroad in 1974.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



