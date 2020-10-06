 Rod Stewart says "The World Is Doomed" - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart, photo by Mary Boukouvalas Noise11

Rod Stewart says “The World Is Doomed”

by Music-News.com on October 7, 2020

in News

Sir Rod Stewart has expressed fears the world is doomed because it is too late to reverse climate change issues.

Rod shared that he is convinced the coronavirus pandemic is God’s attempt to wipe out mankind as punishment for what humans have done to the earth.

“I think the good Lord is intent on wiping us all out, because we’ve spoiled the earth,” the Tonight’s the Night hitmaker told the How to Wow podcast.

“We’ve spoiled it. I think it’s too late to turn back now, I think global warming is going to spoil the earth,” he insisted.

Sir Rod laid a portion of the blame for the world’s demise on U.S. leader Donald Trump.

“I believe we’re too late. … And now with that prick in the White House, pulling out of the Paris Accord, it’s terrible,” he lamented.

The singer and his wife Penny Lancaster have spent much of the lockdown at their retreat in England. Elsewhere in the interview, the singer, who was forced to scrap a summer tour with Cheap Trick due to the pandemic, mentioned he is now considering staging shows at his home.

“I have 54 acres here, and I have one field over in the back, and every time me and Penny go over there we go, ‘This would be great for a festival. It’s perfect’. That’s what I’d love to do,” he contemplated, adding: “You’d get 50,000 (people) in there easily.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

