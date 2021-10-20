Rod Stewart To Play His 11th Year of Vegas - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart will take up his 11th residency in Las Vegas in 2022.
Rod will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” will perform select dates May 13 – 21 and September 23 – October 1, 2022.
The 2022 concerts going on sale are:
May: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21
September: 23, 24, 28, 30
October: 1
Rod Stewart will release his 32nd album ‘The Tears of Hercules’ on 12 November.
