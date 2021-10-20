 Rod Stewart To Play His 11th Year of Vegas - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart To Play His 11th Year of Vegas

by Paul Cashmere on October 20, 2021

in News

Rod Stewart will take up his 11th residency in Las Vegas in 2022.

Rod will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” will perform select dates May 13 – 21 and September 23 – October 1, 2022.

The 2022 concerts going on sale are:
May: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21
September: 23, 24, 28, 30
October: 1

Rod Stewart will release his 32nd album ‘The Tears of Hercules’ on 12 November.

