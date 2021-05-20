 Roger Daltrey Announces Solo US Dates - Noise11.com
Roger Daltrey Announces Solo US Dates

by Paul Cashmere on May 21, 2021

in News

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has announced a solo tour of the US.

The 77-year-old rock legend will be heading to America in August with members of The Who’s touring band for his ‘Live and Kicking Tour’ for some rare dates Stateside without his bandmate Pete Townshend.

A tour announcement on the official Who website reads: “Roger Daltrey is delighted to announce that he and members of The Who touring band will be on the road late summer 2021, performing some Who hits, a few rarities and some solo hits.

“So far, three dates have been announced with several more to follow.”

The Who were due to perform 11 dates in the UK and Ireland in March and April 2020, but they had to be were postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the concerts are yet to be rescheduled but Daltrey has told fans they will “definitely happen”.

During the pandemic – which has seen the UK and most of the globe locked down – Daltrey and Townshend, 76, focused on releasing re-issues of albums from their back catalogue.

In April, The Who released a super-deluxe edition of the 1967 album ‘The Who Sell Out’, which included 112 total tracks, 46 of which had never been heard before.

A double-LP version of 1981’s ‘Face Dances’ will come out in June as part of Record Store Day to mark the album’s 40th anniversary. The reissue was mastered by Jon Astley.

‘Roger Daltrey Live and Kicking 2021 Tour dates:

Aug. 21 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 1 – Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Sept. 3 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair

