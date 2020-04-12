 Roger Waters Covers John Pride’s ‘Paradise’ - Noise11.com
Roger Waters Covers John Pride’s ‘Paradise’

by Paul Cashmere on April 12, 2020

in News

Roger Waters has recorded a cover of John Prine’s ‘Paradise’ in honor of his friend who died from COVID-19.

Waters said in a post, “My friend John Prine died. This is his song, “Paradise”. Miss you, brother”.

Here is the original version by John Prine with Marty Stuart recorded for Marty’s residency at the Artist-In-Residency at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“I wrote [‘Paradise’] for two reasons,” Prine said during Marty Stuart’s 2019 Artist-in-Residency at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “First of all, I wanted to put him in the song, because I knew he’d like the song if he was in it. And the second reason was that I wanted him to know I was a songwriter.”

