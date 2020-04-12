Roger Waters Covers John Pride’s ‘Paradise’

Roger Waters has recorded a cover of John Prine’s ‘Paradise’ in honor of his friend who died from COVID-19.

Waters said in a post, “My friend John Prine died. This is his song, “Paradise”. Miss you, brother”.

Here is the original version by John Prine with Marty Stuart recorded for Marty’s residency at the Artist-In-Residency at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

“I wrote [‘Paradise’] for two reasons,” Prine said during Marty Stuart’s 2019 Artist-in-Residency at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “First of all, I wanted to put him in the song, because I knew he’d like the song if he was in it. And the second reason was that I wanted him to know I was a songwriter.”

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments