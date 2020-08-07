 Roger Waters Debuts Iso Version Of Pink Floyd’s ‘Vera’ - Noise11.com
Roger Waters Debuts Iso Version Of Pink Floyd’s ‘Vera’

by Paul Cashmere on August 7, 2020

Roger Waters has premiered the third edition of his Iso videos with a new version of his Pink Floyd ‘The Wall’ classic ‘Vera’ and ‘Bring The Boys Back Home’.

Roger says, “The Vera in question is Vera Lynn. She was an English singer, songwriter, very popular during the Second World War. Her biggest hit was “We’ll meet again”. She was widely known as the “Forces’ Sweetheart”. Our Vera, who is very fondly remembered back in Blighty, died six weeks ago aged 103. So she had a bloody good innings, bless her.

About ‘Bring the boys back home’ he says, “My father never came home, but at least in 1944 he really was fighting to defend his home. Not like now. Now the boys fight and die in colonial wars so some rich asshole can get richer. If it were up to me I’d bring ’em all home tomorrow”.

Both songs were written by Roger Waters and originally released on ‘The Wall’ in 1979. However, the original version was only part Pink Floyd. Neither track features drums so Nick Mason is absent from both and ‘Bring The Boys Back Home’ is just Roger Waters and David Gilmour with no Rick Wright or Nick Mason. ‘Bring The Boys Back Home’ does feature snare drum but instead of Nick Mason it is played by Joe Pocaro, the father of Toto’s Jeff, Mick and Steve Pocaro. Joe died aged 90 last month.

The band is:

Roger Waters: Guitar and Vocal
Dave Kilminster: Guitar
Joey Waronker: Drums
Lucius- Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig: Vocals
Gus Seyffert: Bass
Jonathan Wilson: Guitar
Jon Carin: Piano and Keys
Bo Koster: Hammond

