Roger Waters Debuts Iso Version of ‘Two Suns in the Sunset’

Roger Waters has recorded an iso version of his Pink Floyd song ‘Two Suns In The Sunset’.

“I had an idea to make an album of all the songs we did as encores on the US and Them tour. We did “Mother” first. Had to do it remotely because of Covid-19,” Roger Waters said in a statement. “”Two Suns in The Sunset” is #2. Hope you like it. I love it. What a beautiful band they are”.

He then added “That we allow Nuclear Weapons to exist in a world controlled by deranged sociopaths is, in itself, a deranged arrangement. We are many they are few. We could just say no, to the whole MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction) insanity. It makes zero sense and is potentially omnicidal”.

‘Two Suns In The Sunset’ was the final track on the 1983 Floyd album ‘The Final Cut’. The album was Waters’ final Floyd album before departing the band.

‘The Final Cut’ only features two Floyd members Roger Waters and David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason could not play the piece as the time signature changes were too complex for him so session drummer Andy Newmark stepped in.

‘The Final Cut’ is the only Pink Floyd album not to feature keyboard player Richard Wright. Wright was fired during The Wall sessions but reinstated after Waters left.

