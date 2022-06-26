 Roger Waters Performs for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Noise11.com
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters plays Melbourne on his 'Us + Them' tour 2018. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters Performs for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

by Paul Cashmere on June 26, 2022

in News

Roger Waters’ and band appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to perform ‘The Happiest Days of Our Lives / Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 and 3’ ahead of the This Is Not A Drill world tour.

Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ will start in Pittsburgh on 6 July.

Roger Waters concluded his previous tour ‘Us + Them’ in Monterrey, Mexico on 9 December 2018. Check out the Ros O’Gorman photo gallery from the Us + Them tour

http://www.noise11.com/galleries/nggallery/noise11-pics/Roger-Waters-2018

