Roger Waters Performs for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Noise11.com

Roger Waters’ and band appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to perform ‘The Happiest Days of Our Lives / Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 and 3’ ahead of the This Is Not A Drill world tour.
Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ will start in Pittsburgh on 6 July.
Roger Waters concluded his previous tour ‘Us + Them’ in Monterrey, Mexico on 9 December 2018. Check out the Ros O’Gorman photo gallery from the Us + Them tour
http://www.noise11.com/galleries/nggallery/noise11-pics/Roger-Waters-2018
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook