Roger Waters Performs for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Noise11.com

Roger Waters’ and band appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to perform ‘The Happiest Days of Our Lives / Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 and 3’ ahead of the This Is Not A Drill world tour.

Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ will start in Pittsburgh on 6 July.

Roger Waters concluded his previous tour ‘Us + Them’ in Monterrey, Mexico on 9 December 2018. Check out the Ros O’Gorman photo gallery from the Us + Them tour

http://www.noise11.com/galleries/nggallery/noise11-pics/Roger-Waters-2018

