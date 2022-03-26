Rolling Stones To Release 1977 El Mocambo Performances As Live Album - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones will release another live album compiled from the two El Mocambo shows in Toronto, Canada from 1977.

The Rolling Stones performed the two nightclub shows at the El Macambo in Toronto on 4 and 5 March, 1977. The some of the performance was used for the ‘Love You Live’ album, released 23 September 1977 with side three of the original vinyl album sourced from those two shows.

The ‘El Mocambo’ tracks used on ‘Love You Live’ were the blues covers, Bo Diddley’s ‘Mannish Boy’ and ‘Crackin’ Up, Willie Dixon’s ‘Little Red Rooster’ and Chuck Berry’s ‘Around and Around’.

The new album ‘Live From El Mocambo’ is not a complete show, rather a complilation of the two shows.

The ‘Live From El Mocambo’ album tracklisting is:

Honky Tonk Women (single, 1969)

All Down the Line (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Hand of Fate (from Black and Blue, 1976)

Route 66 (from The Rolling Stones, 1964)

Fool to Cry (from Black and Blue, 1976)

Crazy Mama (from Black and Blue, 1976)

Mannish Boy (released on Love You Live, 1977)

Crackin’ Up (released on Love You Live, 1977)

Dance Little Sister (from Its Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, 1974)

Around and Around (from 12×5, 1964)

Tumbling Dice (from Exile On Main Street, 1972)

Hot Stuff (from Black and Blue, 1976)

Star Star (from Goats Head Soup, 1973)

Let’s Spend the Night Together

Worried Life Blues (Big Maceo cover, unreleased)

Little Red Rooster (from The Rolling Stones Now, 1965)

It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (but I Like It) (from Its Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, 1974)

Rip This Joint (from Exline On Main Street, 1972)

Brown Sugar (from Sticky Fingers, 1971)

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (single, 1968)

Melody (from Black and Blue, 1976)

Luxury (from Its Only Rock ‘n’ Roll, 1974)

Worried About You (not released until Tattoo You, 1981)

‘Live From El Mocambo’ is out 13 May, 2022.

