Ron S Peno Sets Album Launch Dates - Noise11.com

Ron S Peno and the Superstitions have locked in dates for the launch of ‘Do The Understanding’.
Peno made ‘Do The Understanding’ after finally overcoming health issues in 2019 only to be locked out of work in lockdown with the Covid-19 pandemic. He formed Ron S Peno and the Superstitions with Cam Butler in 2019. The five-piece band also includes noted drummer Mark Dawson(Black-Eyed Susans, Ed Kuepper), keyboard player Tim Deane (Kim Volkman, Charlie Marshall) and bassist Andy Papadopoulos (ex-Deborah Conway).
Ron S. Peno and The Superstitions launch “Do The Understanding”
Saturday September 4th
Brunswick Ballroom, with special guests, Serene Dreams
Saturday October 9th
Memo Music Hall, St Kilda
Saturday 23rd October
The Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook