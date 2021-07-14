 Ron S Peno Sets Album Launch Dates - Noise11.com
Ron S Peno Sets Album Launch Dates

by Paul Cashmere on July 14, 2021

in News

Ron S Peno and the Superstitions have locked in dates for the launch of ‘Do The Understanding’.

Peno made ‘Do The Understanding’ after finally overcoming health issues in 2019 only to be locked out of work in lockdown with the Covid-19 pandemic. He formed Ron S Peno and the Superstitions with Cam Butler in 2019. The five-piece band also includes noted drummer Mark Dawson(Black-Eyed Susans, Ed Kuepper), keyboard player Tim Deane (Kim Volkman, Charlie Marshall) and bassist Andy Papadopoulos (ex-Deborah Conway).

Ron S. Peno and The Superstitions launch “Do The Understanding”

Saturday September 4th
Brunswick Ballroom, with special guests, Serene Dreams

Saturday October 9th
Memo Music Hall, St Kilda

Saturday 23rd October
The Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon

