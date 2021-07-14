Ron S Peno Sets Album Launch Dates - Noise11.com

Ron S Peno and the Superstitions have locked in dates for the launch of ‘Do The Understanding’.

Peno made ‘Do The Understanding’ after finally overcoming health issues in 2019 only to be locked out of work in lockdown with the Covid-19 pandemic. He formed Ron S Peno and the Superstitions with Cam Butler in 2019. The five-piece band also includes noted drummer Mark Dawson(Black-Eyed Susans, Ed Kuepper), keyboard player Tim Deane (Kim Volkman, Charlie Marshall) and bassist Andy Papadopoulos (ex-Deborah Conway).

Ron S. Peno and The Superstitions launch “Do The Understanding”

Saturday September 4th

Brunswick Ballroom, with special guests, Serene Dreams

Saturday October 9th

Memo Music Hall, St Kilda

Saturday 23rd October

The Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments