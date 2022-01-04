 Ronnie James Dio Doco On The Way - Noise11.com
Ronnie James Dio photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ronnie James Dio photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ronnie James Dio Doco On The Way

by Music-News.com on January 5, 2022

in News

The Ronnie James Dio documentary is set to be released this year. It was announced in 2020 that a tell-all documentary about Dio was in the works with Don Argott and Damian Fenton at the helm.

The seminal artist’s widow Wendy said at the time: “I am very excited to be working with BMG on Ronnie’s long-awaited documentary. Ronnie loved his fans and I hope they will enjoy this trip through Ronnie’s life.”

The film will include “never-before-seen archival footage and photos from his personal archives, plus “scenes with his closest peers, friends and family.”

And appearing on ‘The Lucas H. Gordon Show’ on YouTube recently, Wendy teased that “the first cut” of the film was an “emotional” watch as she confirmed the release date and guest speakers.

She said: “[It] goes all the way through his life till the end.

“I was watching it with my publicist and a person from BMG, who are funding the documentary, and we all cried.”

Wendy revealed that Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Tenacious D rocker and Hollywood actor Jack Black, and Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler are among those interviewed in the documentary.

The film also references Dios unfinished autobiography, ‘Rainbow in the Dark’, which was posthumously released in July 2021.

Dio had been working on his memoir – which is the same name as Dios single from their platinum-selling 1983 debut album, ‘Holy Diver’- before he died from stomach cancer aged 67 in 2010.

He collaborated with late British author and music journalist, Mick Wall, on the Permuted Press book, but after the latter’s death, their estates joined forces to complete the pages to the best of their knowledge.

‘Rainbow in the Dark’ gives fans an inside look at Dios five decades in the music business as the bandleader of bands Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Heaven & Hell.

A press release stated that the book documents “coming-of-age tales, glorious stories of excess, and candid recollections of what really happened backstage, at the hotel, in the studio, and back home behind closed doors far away from the road.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Lee Roth, Van Halen, Stone Music Festival, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Lee Roth’s Vegas Run Comes To An End Due To Covid

David Lee Roth's farewell Vegas residency has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

7 mins ago
David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
David Bowie Catalogue Sold For $250 Million

The David Bowie estate has sold Bowie’s music publishing catalogue for an estimated $250 million to Warner Chappell Music.

22 hours ago
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Tony Iommi Teases New Music On The Way

Tony Iommi is planning more music "in the vein" of his 'Scent of Dark' song.

1 day ago
Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Rick Springfield Postpones Gig After Testing Positive To Covid

Rick Springfield has postponed his show this week after testing positive to Covid-19.

3 days ago
Bernie Taupin Honky Chateau Daddy Cool badge
Bernie Taupin and Spice Girl Melanie Brown Receive Queen’s New Years Honours

Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and Spice Girls’ Melanie Brown (Mel B) have been named in the 2022 New Years Honours list.

3 days ago
Rick Wakeman photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Wakeman On Those Bowie Songs He Played On

Rick Wakeman was the keyboard player of choice on two of David Bowie’s best known song ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Life On Mars’ and a lot of why those songs sound like they sound is because of Rick.

5 days ago
Chuck Leavell photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chuck Leavell Calls 2021 Rolling Stones No Filter Tour “A Miracle”

The Rolling Stones musical director and keyboard player Chuck Leavell says the ‘No Filter’ tour of 2021 even happening was “a miracle”.

6 days ago