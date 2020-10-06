 Ronnie Wood Has Taken Up Knitting - Noise11.com
Ronnie Wood, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rollings stones melbourne 2014

Ronnie Wood, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ronnie Wood Has Taken Up Knitting

by Music-News.com on October 7, 2020

in News

Ronnie Wood has been sober for a decade now, and in the place of getting drunk and high, the 73-year-old rocker stays in and makes his own scarves.

Speaking on the ‘Tea with Twiggy’ podcast, Wood said: “I do knit. I used to hold the spool of wool for my mum. She taught me the plain stitch and I still do it today. I knit endless scarves now.”

Ronnie – who has four adult children from previous relationships and four-year-old twins Alice and Gracie with third wife Sally – has long swapped drugs for coffee to get a high.

He added: “I’m an espresso man. But that is an old leftover habit from rehab.

“I couldn’t do anything else so coffee was the thing.”

Wood revealing his knitting hobby comes after he recently admitted he thinks a valve in his brain stopped him from overdosing.

Wood thinks he’s only alive today because the valve prevented him from going too far amid his notorious drink and drugs binges.

He said: “Luckily I had a valve that cut off, if it was going to be too much in my body, that said ‘no, don’t go over, don’t cross this line, otherwise you will not make it’.

“It was always ever present that it could be a stopping point or too much. If I do not control this then I would shoot off the edge of the precipice.”

Ronnie previously admitted his life is “better” now he’s sober.

He said: “I got clean! My life’s better now. [Was I ready to get clean?] Yes I was. I don’t have any bitterness or anger. I’m wiser now; I had a great time and I still do, but in a different way.”

Wood has had a lot of “close calls” with his drink and drug abuse and thinks they could all have been avoided.
He said: “I know there were times when I could have been a bit more careful.

“There were close calls and I suppose if I’d been using my brain properly they wouldn’t have been so close.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

